Omaha man arrested in Louisville pursuit

LOUISVILLE – A 20-year-old Omaha man was arrested on Thursday after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Louisville.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 1:30 p.m. one of his deputies conducting a routine patrol in Louisville observed a red Chevrolet Cobalt with no plates driving at a high rate of speed. The deputy put on his emergency lights in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to flee, driving down several streets swerving in and out of traffic, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle stopped on 144th and Church Road with the driver, and single occupant, taken into custody. He was identified as Ethan Romero-Nelson and was charged with felony flight to avoid arrest and possession of marijuana, as well as having an active arrest warrant from Sarpy County for failure to appear along with other various related traffic offenses, Brueggemann said.

A bond had not yet been set as of Friday morning.

