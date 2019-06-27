PLATTSMOUTH – A 21-year-old Omaha man faces numerous charges after he was found driving a stolen truck near Union on Wednesday evening.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department were called to the area of East Union Road and U.S. Highway 75 for a disabled vehicle in the roadway at 9:43 p.m.
Deputies found the vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado C1500, and then made contact with the driver, identified as Antwone Mathews.
It was determined that the truck was stolen out of Omaha and Mathews’ license was suspended, according to Brueggemann. He was also found to be in possession of a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside.
Mathews was booked into the county jail for driving under suspension, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.