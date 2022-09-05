Omaha man cited in accident near Greenwood

GREENWOOD – A 24-year-old Omaha man apparently escaped serious injury in a rollover accident early Sunday morning near Greenwood.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Bruggemann, at approximately 1:43 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Greenwood rescue personnel, were dispatched to U.S. Highway 6 and Davey Road for a one-vehicle rollover.

A Subaru Forester SUV, driven by Anthony J. Starman, was traveling east on that highway and left the roadway when Starman apparently fell asleep, the sheriff said.

Starman overcorrected and crossed the highway and rolled the vehicle at least once. He sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital after being checked out by the Greenwood squad, the sheriff said.

Starman was cited for driving under the influence.