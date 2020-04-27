Omaha man cited in Weeping Water incident Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEPING WATER – An Omaha man was cited for criminal mischief from an incident on private property near Weeping Water on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Weeping Water Rescue staff were sent to an injury incident at 6706 156th St. around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies learned that Joshua Price, 30, of Alabama and Jack Schooler, 44, of Omaha were fishing on the private pond at the residence when Price injured his shoulder while lifting his child, according to Brueggemann. Schooler drove Price to 156th Street to meet with the Weeping Water rescue staff.

The two engaged in an argument with the property owner, Steve Meyer, 67, of Weeping Water. Schooler drove the vehicle onto Meyer's lawn causing damage. Schooler was cited for criminal mischief, under $500 damages, to Meyer's property.

