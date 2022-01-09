Omaha man dies in I-80 rollover

ASHLAND – A 24-year-old Omaha man died in a fiery single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Ashland early Sunday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 office began receiving calls at 3:49 a.m. of a rollover accident and vehicle on fire on I-80 eastbound just west of mile marker 422.8, south of Ashland.

Within seven minutes a deputy from his department arrived on the scene to find a vehicle in the bridge embankment fully engulfed in flames, Brueggemann said.

Personnel from Ashland Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska State Patrol were also dispatched to assist.

Investigation at this time has evidence that a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on I-80 and left the roadway entering the center median at a high rate of speed, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle went airborne and landed approximately 80 to 90 feet away on the other side of the ravine, the sheriff said.

The driver was partially ejected through the windshield as the vehicle caught fire.

According to Brueggemann, the driver has been identified at this time as Hinwa Allieu of Omaha. The state patrol is completing the accident investigation and his office is handling the death investigation, Brueggemann said.

The investigation is ongoing.

