PLATTSMOUTH – A man who fled the scene of an illegal cockfighting operation last month appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning.
Omaha resident Ulises Dimayuga-Jacinto, 35, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in the district courtroom. He pled no contest to one Class I misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer. He had originally been charged with a Class IIIA felony of spectator at an animal fight.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court several Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 11317 Highway 50 on Nov. 24 after they received a report of an illegal cockfighting operation. They obtained permission to search the property and noticed sounds coming from a large building.
Authorities then saw numerous people leave the barn and flee the scene on foot. Deputies ordered them to stop but many continued into farmland around the property. Dimayuga-Jacinto was one of the people who ran away from the barn. Authorities found him that afternoon and transported him to Cass County Jail.
Both sides agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing after the plea hearing. Palm asked the court to follow terms of the plea bargain. He recommended the court issue a $500 fine and sentence Dimayuga-Jacinto to time served in jail. Dimayuga-Jacinto was in Cass County Jail from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10.
Dimayuga-Jacinto posted bond in Cass County Dec. 10 but was transferred to the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He appeared in court Monday under ICE detainment.
“This is certainly a best-interest type of plea,” Palm told the court. “This defendant has other things he has to face on the immigration side of it, so this is an appropriate way to resolve this case.”
Palm said several other defendants had made similar plea agreements in Cass County Court. They had received $500 fines for charges of obstructing a peace officer. Dimayuga-Jacinto was the first person whose case had advanced to the district court level.
Defense attorney Erika Buenrostro told the court Dimayuga-Jacinto had lived in Omaha for the past ten years and had only received one traffic ticket during that time. She said he was cooperative with authorities when they found him in the farm field.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the plea bargain terms. He sentenced Dimayuga-Jacinto to 17 days of jail that has already been served. Dimayuga-Jacinto will also have to pay a $500 fine and all court costs. Smith gave him 90 days to pay the entire amount.