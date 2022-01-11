 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man hurt in Hwy. 75 accident

Cass County Sheriff's Office

PLATTSMOUTH – A 21-year-old Omaha man was injured in a single-vehicle accident north of Plattsmouth Monday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, responded at approximately 11:20 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 about a quarter of a mile south of the Platte River Bridge.

The investigation found that the driver, Pierce Bonacci-Johnson, 21, was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle pulled left. When he over-corrected the vehicle went up an embankment, into a fence and onto the Merritt's Beach RV park property, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle came to rest in a group of small trees, he said. Air bags did not deploy, he said.

The driver was transported to a hospital by the Plattsmouth personnel with possible minor injuries, Brueggemann said.

