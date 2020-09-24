Omaha man hurt Thursday in cement truck rollover

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – An Omaha man was injured early Thursday afternoon in a cement truck rollover accident near Murray.

Authorities responded to the accident shortly before 12:20 p.m. at Waverly Road and U.S. Highway 75, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A Ready Mix concrete truck, driven by Jimmy J. Hall, Jr., 39, of Omaha, was traveling south on Hwy. 75, and when he started to make a right turn onto Waverly, his load shifted causing the truck to roll onto its side, according to Brueggemann.

Hall was trapped and was extricated by Plattsmouth rescue personnel. He was then transported to Bellevue Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Plattsmouth personnel.

Deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth and Murray, responded, Brueggemann said.

Accident investigation is complete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.