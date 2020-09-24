 Skip to main content
Omaha man hurt Thursday in concrete truck rollover
MURRAY – An Omaha man was injured early Thursday afternoon in a cement truck rollover accident near Murray.

Authorities responded to the accident shortly before 12:20 p.m. at Waverly Road and U.S. Highway 75, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A Ready Mix concrete truck, driven by Jimmy J. Hall, Jr., 39, of Omaha, was traveling south on Hwy. 75, and when he started to make a right turn onto Waverly, his load shifted causing the truck to roll onto its side, according to Brueggemann.

Hall was trapped and was extricated by Plattsmouth rescue personnel. He was then transported to Bellevue Medical Center for his injuries.

Deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth and Murray, responded, Brueggemann said.

Accident investigation is complete.

