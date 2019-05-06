PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend time in Cass County Jail and serve two years of probation for committing his fourth lifetime DUI offense this past fall.
James S. Sova, 50, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court authorities found Sova inside his car at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The car was parked on the side of a road near the border of Cass and Otoe counties.
Sova told authorities he had been drinking the previous day but said he had not consumed any alcohol on Oct. 9. Fedde said he found that hard to believe because a preliminary breath test showed Sova had a .246 blood-alcohol content level.
Sova was arrested and taken to Cass County Jail after the breath test. He spent three days in jail before he was released on bond.
Fedde said Sova had been convicted of three DUI offenses in the last eight years and four in his lifetime. He asked the court to issue a one-year jail sentence due to Sova’s history of alcohol abuse. He also asked the court to suspend Sova’s driver’s license for 15 years.
“He has had significant problems with alcohol,” Fedde said. “In this instance he was disoriented and parked along the side of the road. There were no other cars that were involved with this incident, but there could have been. Things could have been much worse.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client began attending an intensive outpatient treatment program soon after the DUI incident. She said he has been attending multiple Alcoholics Anonymous sessions every week and has obtained a chemical dependency evaluation.
Bear asked the court to sentence Sova to probation. She said that would allow him to continue his treatment and remain enrolled in different rehabilitation services.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Sova to spend 24 months on Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) probation. Sova must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, take part in cognitive behavior groups and abstain from alcohol and drugs.
Sova must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and all court costs. His driver’s license will be suspended for 15 years. He will be able to apply for an ignition interlock device permit after 45 days without driving.
Smith also ordered Sova to spend a mandatory 30 days in jail for the DUI offense. He will begin serving his jail sentence July 1. Bear said Sova would be able to complete his intensive outpatient treatment program by that date.