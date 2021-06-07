Omaha man sentenced for local DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who drove in Plattsmouth last fall with two open vodka containers in his car was sentenced Monday morning.

Christopher C. Sayers, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in March to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

The state agreed to dismiss two infractions and one Class III misdemeanor as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors also agreed to remain silent at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Sayers was driving southbound on Highway 75 in Plattsmouth on the evening of Sept. 25. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a headlight was not working on the vehicle. He pulled over the car just south of Osage Ranch Boulevard at 9:22 p.m.

The deputy spotted a 1.75-liter bottle of Barton vodka on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat. The bottle was open and was approximately half-full. The deputy also saw an open shooter bottle of Finlandia vodka in the center console in front of the gear shift.

The deputy asked Sayers to take field-sobriety tests outside of the vehicle. Sayers was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail after he showed signs of impairment. A chemical test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .160.