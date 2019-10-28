PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who violated his Cass County probation with a conviction for reckless driving will serve time in Cass County Jail.
Troy A. Harrison, 53, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted earlier this year that he had violated his local probation sentence.
Harrison was convicted of a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-alprazolam in 2017. He began a 24-month probation term on Oct. 16 of that year.
Omaha police arrested Harrison on June 8 for a reckless driving incident that caused a car accident. He later pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving-first offense and obstruction of a peace officer. He paid $250 fines on each charge.
Harrison had been ordered to not pick up any additional legal charges as one of the conditions of his probation. Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court her client had followed many of the other terms. He had completed 43.5 hours of community service, attended therapy sessions and paid all mandatory court costs.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Harrison to spend two weekends in Cass County Jail. He said that would serve as an appropriate consequence for the Cass County violation. Smith said he decided to issue a two-week term because Harrison had substantially completed the other probation requirements.