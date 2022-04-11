Omaha men arrested in Cass County burglary

BEAVER LAKE – Two Omaha men were arrested last Friday evening after authorities were called to a house burglary in Cass County.

The call came in shortly after 6:35 p.m. about a burglary in progress at a house under construction on East McKelvie Road, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

While deputies were in route, a broadcast came over saying that the thieves left the premises in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, he said.

After deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined that two white males had stolen several contractor electrical extension cords, valued at almost $500, with a security camera showing the suspects leaving in a small four-door Subaru or Mercedes sedan with a Nebraska metro plate, Brueggemann said.

Deputies left the scene to continue their search for the suspects and were able to quickly locate the suspected vehicle, a 2011 Mercedes Benz C300, with both male suspects present, the sheriff said.

The deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and detained both suspects without incident, he said.

The suspects were identified as Kirk Baldwin, 49, and Carlos Moore, 30. Both were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

