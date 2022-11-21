Omaha woman admits violating law in Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who was driving with an open container of alcohol, multiple drugs and two prohibited knives in Louisville State Recreation Area pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.

Jessica N. Cunningham, 46, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. She pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. She also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor count of attempted possession of controlled substance-alprazolam.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Nebraska State Patrol troopers were on duty at Louisville State Recreation Area on July 3. They were checking drivers for valid permits since the recreation area was busy due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A trooper noticed Cunningham had buckled her seat belt behind her while she was driving in the park. He noticed a strong odor of marijuana when he approached the vehicle, and he saw a cup full of ice in the front cupholder. Cunningham told him the liquid in the open cup was an alcoholic wine cooler.

Cunningham admitted she had marijuana in the car and told the trooper that there was more marijuana in the trunk. The trooper saw a partially-full bottle of vodka in the back seat of the car, and he located two purses in the trunk that contained bottles with the prescription pills alprazolam and diazepam. Cunningham did not have a valid prescription for either drug.

Johnson said the trooper also found two long knives in the trunk. One switchblade had a 3.5-inch blade and a second pocketknife had a 3.5-inch blade.

Cunningham was prohibited from owning or carrying any type of dangerous weapon because she was a convicted felon. Johnson said she had been convicted of charges five times between 2003 and 2013.

Cunningham was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. She is currently free on bond.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Cunningham to take part in a chemical dependency evaluation and pre-sentence investigation over the next eight weeks. She is scheduled to appear in a sentencing hearing on Jan. 30.