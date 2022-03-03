Omaha woman arrested after two-county pursuit

NEBRASKA CITY – An Omaha woman was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit through two counties.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:10 a.m. a deputy from his department was in the area of U.S. Highway 75 and Church Road and observed a southbound black 2011 Cadillac SRX Crossover speeding and having no license plate or visible in-transit decals.

The deputy attempted to pull the speeding vehicle over, but it fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph at times going south on Hwy. 75 and into Otoe County, Brueggemann said. By now the Nebraska State Patrol had been notified and was able to deploy tire deflation devices on the highway north of Nebraska City.

The pursuit then continued onto westbound Highway 2 west of Nebraska City before it finally ended, Brueggemann said.

The driver was identified as Elexus M. Bennette, 22, who was taken into custody, he said.

Marijuana was found inside the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

Bennette was charged with speeding (21-35 mph over the limit), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (felony), obstructing a peace officer, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce (second offense), Brueggemann said.

Bennette also has outstanding warrants in Douglas and Lancaster counties, he said.

Two passengers, also from Omaha, were eventually released.

There was no damage reported to the cruisers involved, Brueggemann said.

