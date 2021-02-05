Omaha woman arrested in Thursday traffic accident

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman was arrested Thursday evening after being involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 66.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 6:22 p.m. deputies from his department, along with police and fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth, responded to that location on an accident call involving two vehicles.

According to Brueggemann, Antonia L. Montana, 58, of Omaha, was northbound on Hwy. 75 in a 2013 Toyota Highlander when she struck the rear of a 2019 Ram pickup, driven by Francisco Eduardo Avalos Banderas, 31, of Rochelle, Ill. Both parties refused treatment at the scene, the sheriff said.

Airbags were deployed in the Highlander. Seatbelts were in use, he added.

Montana was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was taken to Cass County Jail. Montana was released from jail after posting 10 percent of a $3,500 bond.

The investigation is complete.

