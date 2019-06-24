PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who injured a Plattsmouth police officer during a 2015 altercation will remain on post-release supervision in Cass County.
Samantha E. Allen, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a procedural hearing. She asked the court to discharge her early from her current post-release supervision program. Being released early from the program would have allowed her to stop mandatory activities such as taking drug tests and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Allen’s legal issues in Cass County began in September 2015 after she tried to pass a fraudulent check at Casey’s General Store in Plattsmouth. Casey’s employees were suspicious that her check for $77.61 was not legitimate. They asked Plattsmouth police to come to the store and investigate.
A police officer arrived on scene and asked Allen about the check. Allen turned away from the officer and walked across the gas station’s parking lot to her car. She then struck the officer in the face several times and injured one of the officer’s fingers. Allen and a co-defendant drove away from the gas station in a speedy manner.
The altercation sent the officer to the hospital with bruises and redness. Plattsmouth investigators arrested Allen several days later and brought her to Cass County Jail. She remained in jail before posting bond in early December 2015. She was arrested eight days later in Douglas County on separate theft charges there.
Allen was charged in Cass County with a Class IIIA felony of third-degree assault on a peace officer and a Class II misdemeanor of second-degree forgery $0-$500. She was sentenced in February 2016 to one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Allen was later sentenced in Douglas County on two charges and Otoe County on one charge. She received five years in state prison out of Douglas County for possessing four or more financial transaction devices that were not hers. She also received prison time for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Douglas County and committing second-degree forgery $300-$1,000 in Otoe County.
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Allen had served 14 months on parole after being released from state prison in January 2018. Bear said authorities did not begin giving credit for 12 months of post-release supervision until after Allen had completed her parole.
Bear felt Allen should have been able to serve both her parole and post-release supervision at the same time. She said Allen’s post-release supervision would already have been completed if this arrangement had been in place. She asked the court to end the post-release supervision term for this reason.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court the state objected to Allen’s motion. Sutter said Allen still owed $763.44 in court costs and $18.96 in restitution. She said Allen had missed 15 mandatory drug tests during the post-release supervision period. Sutter also said Allen had tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine during a drug exam May 29.
Judge Michael Smith denied Allen’s request and ordered her to remain on post-release supervision. Allen will continue her post-release supervision requirements until March 2020.