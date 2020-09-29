Once again, local COVID-19 cases on the rise

PAPILLION – After several weeks of encouraging numbers, there seems to be an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

That’s according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Tuesday.

“It has come up. The number of positive cases per day is higher,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director. “We had three weeks of decline, but in the last two weeks the number of positive cases has been going up. The positivity rate is higher than we would like.”

It’s been an up-and-down cycle with several weeks of encouraging numbers, followed by more positive cases, according to Steventon.

“We haven’t seen a long, consistent decline,” she said. “We’re in another upswing. It’s not going away.”

Nevertheless, Cass, along with Sarpy County, remains in the moderate level concerning the risks of residents catching the virus, according to the health department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 5,624 Cass County residents who have been tested for the virus with 320 positive cases recorded. Of these, there have been 278 recoveries. There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19.