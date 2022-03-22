Once plentiful, timber rattlesnakes likely extinct now in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – Once there were many.

Now, timber rattlesnakes in Cass County are apparently gone forever.

“Nobody has seen one in 50 years,” said John Lokke, artist, naturalist and historian.

Lokke was the featured speaker on the history of timber rattlesnakes in the county at Tuesday’s Brown Bag speakers’ series at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

According to Lokke, Nebraska is home to 29 snake species of which four are venomous and only one of them, the prairie rattlesnake, remains widespread throughout the state.

The timber rattlesnake is the largest of those venomous snakes, and the least confrontational, he said.

Lokke estimated between 500 and 700 of these snakes once lived in Cass County.

“Its range was greatly reduced in the 20th Century,” Lokke said.

The snake has characteristics making reproduction on a large scale difficult, according to Lokke.

They are slow moving making them easier to track down. Females reach sexual maturity at an older age, and they have fewer offspring and less frequently than other snakes.

These snakes also like living in sunny places and when trees were planted over the years, especially cedar trees, blocking out the sun it altered their habitat in a negative way, according to Lokke.

And, needless to say, most people don’t like rattlesnakes, he added.

“I have every reason to believe they no longer live in Cass County,” Lokke said.

He also doesn’t think programs to reintroduce them to the county would be successful.

“The chances they take to a new habitat is pretty remote,” he said.

