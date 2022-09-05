 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One driver cited, another arrested in Sunday accident

samantha peterson

Samantha Peterson

 Timothy Rohwer

BEAVER LAKE – One driver was cited and another driver arrested in an accident early Sunday morning on Rock Bluff Road.

There were a total of six passengers in the vehicles.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly before 12:20 a.m. deputies from his department and Murray rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at 9312 Rock Bluff Road.

A Cadillac, driven by Samantha Peterson, 36, of Nebraska City, was traveling south behind the dam on Rock Bluff Road and collided with a Chevy Camaro when that driver, a 17-year-old juvenile from Plattsmouth, entered the roadway from a driveway.

Seatbelts were in use and both drivers and their six passengers were treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro was cited for failure to yield and Peterson was arrested for driving under the influence.

She was later released from the Cass County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $3,500 bond.

