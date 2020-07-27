One killed, three injured in Monday accident in Cass County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD - A 17-year-old girl from Florida was killed on Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in western Cass County.

Three others were injured in the accident that occurred at the intersection of 238th Street (Nebraska Highway 63) and Church Road. The call for rescue came in shortly before 1:15 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a 17-year-old female from Lincoln was westbound on Church Road in a 2013 Land Rover that was registered to Daniel and Jerri Chrisp of Lincoln.

Witnesses reported the Chrisp vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at Hwy. 63 and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner, driven by Wayne F. Griess, 65, of Martell.

The force of the collision split the Land Rover into two pieces, Brueggemann said.

A rear seat passenger of the Land Rover, a 17-year-old female from Davie, Fla., was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, Brueggemann said.

Another passenger in the Chrisp vehicle, a 16-year-old female from Aventura, Fla., sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown by LifeNet to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, according to the sheriff.