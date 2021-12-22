One lane now open at Murray viaduct

MURRAY - The new viaduct on Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray is now open to a single lane, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

It opened late Monday afternoon and is on the north side of the viaduct, the DOT said.

Temporary traffic signals have been placed on the west and east ends of the viaduct for traffic control, the DOT said.

Construction on the south side of the new viaduct is still going on.

That portion of the highway east of Murray was closed since last August due to pavement failure east of the viaduct from heavy rains.

It’s hoped that the entire construction project can be completed in the next two months, weather permitting, the DOT said.

Graham Group Inc. is the contractor on this project.

Motorists need to always drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down, the DOT said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.