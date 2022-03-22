One Life Church moves into new home

PLATTSMOUTH – A local church has found a new home for its members.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for One Life Church were held last Saturday at its new place of worship at 211 South 23rd St., in the same building as Keeler and Associates insurance call center.

“We’re glad to be here and have a permanent home,” said Pastor Jon Haizlip.

The congregation has held services at two other locations in the 10 years after Haizlip formed the church. Services were held at Plattsmouth High School for more than eight years before plans had to be changed due to COVID-19.

After meeting local businessman Doug Keeler, the church was able to purchase and move into the former location of his call center business, where it stayed for about a year-and-a-half. But, it would not be a permanent location as that building has since been purchased and torn down for a new apartment project.

“They (Keelers) were instrumental in this space,” Haizlip said.

The church signed a 10-year lease for the current space with options to renew it for up to 30 years, he said.

“We looked at so many places, but nothing worked out until we came here,” Haizlip said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After finishing what Haizlip described as “major construction,” the church features a large worship center, complete with a stage, for its members.

There are offices for classes, consultation, and for meetings of outside support groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

There are play areas for children, including pre-schoolers.

The church shares the main building lobby and a kitchen area with Keeler’s firm, according to Haizlip.

Among the visitors at the ceremony were Rick and Kitsy Hagge.

“They did a very nice job,” she said.

“It’s a great addition to Plattsmouth,” Rick added.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Haizlip praised the church members for their support during this time of transition.

“I’m super thankful for all of you. A church isn‘t a place, but of people and you have shown us what that means.”

