Only a trace fell in last week's storm

PLATTSMOUTH – Early last week, a storm with accumulating snow seemed headed for eastern Nebraska, including Plattsmouth.

Then, things turned south.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of snow in this area,” said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

“For areas to the south, Kansas had good snow totals.”

Fajman was referring to a storm that came through this area last Wednesday evening into the following morning.

“It kept tracking south as many storms have done this year,” he said.

Three days out, graphics showed the potential of up to four inches of snow for this area, he said.

“But, it kept trending down from there.”

As a result, Plattsmouth received just a trace of snow, similar to other nearby communities, Fajman said.

According to NWS records, Papillion received just two-tenths of an inch, while Glenwood, Iowa, got only one-tenth.

Lincoln received a half-inch, he said.

Meanwhile, temperatures should be above normal over the next few days with highs in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday and around 66 degrees on Saturday, Fajman said.

“There’s a small chance of rain on Thursday morning into the afternoon, only about 20 percent,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.