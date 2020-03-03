Open Hearts Kitchen serves special meal

PLATTSMOUTH – Diners at the Open Hearts Kitchen got a special treat last Thursday.
It was the 14th anniversary celebration of its weekly free meals inside the First United Methodist Church that included an anniversary cake to honor the occasion.
And, the many volunteers who have devoted plenty of personal time over the years to put on this meal received rave reviews.
“It tastes good every time I come here,” said Plattsmouth resident Junior Nelson. “They have good meals.”
“It’s good food and the people are friendly,” added Werner Louderback.
When this kitchen began in 2007, only a handful of people took advantage of the free meals, though it was open to everyone.
And, it was pretty much just soup and sandwiches on the menu.
Over time, however, the meals attracted more and more diners.
Today, dozens of residents, young and old, in warm weather or cold, gather weekly for nourishing hot meals, plus fellowship with other community members.
It’s not limited to members of that church or any church, according to the Rev. Dr. Lee Wigert.
“It’s an outreach mission to the community,” he said.
Ruth Brittain, a longtime volunteer, added, “I think there are people who could benefit, but don’t come.”
Food is donated from all over, just like the volunteers who cooked the meals and served them.
Not to be forgotten are the dishwashers.
“They are very important because we use regular dishes,” Brittain said.
The weekly meals are served every Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (except Thanksgiving) in the dining area of the church at Seventh and Main streets. Entry is the side door on Seventh.