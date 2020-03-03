Open Hearts Kitchen serves special meal

PLATTSMOUTH – Diners at the Open Hearts Kitchen got a special treat last Thursday.

It was the 14th anniversary celebration of its weekly free meals inside the First United Methodist Church that included an anniversary cake to honor the occasion.

And, the many volunteers who have devoted plenty of personal time over the years to put on this meal received rave reviews.

“It tastes good every time I come here,” said Plattsmouth resident Junior Nelson. “They have good meals.”

“It’s good food and the people are friendly,” added Werner Louderback.

When this kitchen began in 2007, only a handful of people took advantage of the free meals, though it was open to everyone.

And, it was pretty much just soup and sandwiches on the menu.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Over time, however, the meals attracted more and more diners.

Today, dozens of residents, young and old, in warm weather or cold, gather weekly for nourishing hot meals, plus fellowship with other community members.

It’s not limited to members of that church or any church, according to the Rev. Dr. Lee Wigert.