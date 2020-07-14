You are the owner of this article.
Open house at historic school this Sunday
Open house at historic school this Sunday

School open house

The public is invited to tour the historic Rock Bluffs School, located east of Beaver Lake, this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. It was the first school in Cass County to offer secondary-level education.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The school is located east of Beaver Lake and north of Rock Bluff Road.

The one-room brick schoolhouse was built in 1870 and was originally known as the Naomi Institute. It was the site of the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The open house will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repair of the building. No refreshments will be served. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.

For additional information or for directions to the school, contact the Cass County Historical Society Museum at 402-296-4770.

