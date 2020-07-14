Open house at historic school this Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The school is located east of Beaver Lake and north of Rock Bluff Road.

The one-room brick schoolhouse was built in 1870 and was originally known as the Naomi Institute. It was the site of the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The open house will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repair of the building. No refreshments will be served. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.

For additional information or for directions to the school, contact the Cass County Historical Society Museum at 402-296-4770.

