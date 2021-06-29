Open house for COVID rent/utility help

PLATTSMOUTH – COVID-19 has not only impacted many as far as their health, but it has also had a damaging impact financially.

This includes the difficulty of keeping up with rent and utility payments.

It is for these people in particular that a special event will be held on Thursday, July 8, at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

The Cass County Long Term Recovery Group (CCLTRG), in partnership with other local agencies, is hosting an open house from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium for those needing Emergency Rental or Utility Assistance (ERA), which is for past due rent and utilities or future rent payments.

Computers and scanners will be available to complete the online application and upload the required documentation for assistance.

This is important for many in rural areas who may not have this equipment to do it on their own, according to the CCLTRG executive director.

“It’s a lot of documentation, which can be difficult without a laptop or a computer or Wi-Fi,” said Jessica Twentyman.

For those needing assistance under the ERA program, they are to bring the following items:

*Government-issued photo identification