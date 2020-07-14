Opening of Weeping Water pool a big hit with kids, parents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – As Jeanette Cronk was gazing out at all the wet, happy faces recently, she made a comment that kids and their parents would surely echo.

“We are so thankful to be open,” Cronk said. “I think it’s vital for our community to have a place where kids can come and swim and enjoy some sunshine. It’s great for the whole family.”

Cronk is the assistant manager at the Weeping Water swimming pool, which has been quite a hit since it opened on June 18.

“Attendance has been good,” she said last Friday. “It’s busy.”

It almost didn’t happen.

The local City Council originally voted not to open the pool because of COVID-19 concerns. However, directed health measures from the state were relaxed, and the council changed their vote and took the plunge.

Then came a donation from Weeping Water native Michael Fitzpatrick offering financial help for those who might not have been able to come to the pool otherwise.

“It was unexpected and we’re so thankful for it,” Cronk said.