Opening of Weeping Water pool a big hit with kids, parents

WEEPING WATER – As Jeanette Cronk was gazing out at all the wet, happy faces recently, she made a comment that kids and their parents would surely echo.
“We are so thankful to be open,” Cronk said. “I think it’s vital for our community to have a place where kids can come and swim and enjoy some sunshine. It’s great for the whole family.”
Cronk is the assistant manager at the Weeping Water swimming pool, which has been quite a hit since it opened on June 18.
“Attendance has been good,” she said last Friday. “It’s busy.”
It almost didn’t happen.
The local City Council originally voted not to open the pool because of COVID-19 concerns. However, directed health measures from the state were relaxed, and the council changed their vote and took the plunge.
Then came a donation from Weeping Water native Michael Fitzpatrick offering financial help for those who might not have been able to come to the pool otherwise.
“It was unexpected and we’re so thankful for it,” Cronk said.
Public swimming is available seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fitness swimming for adults, with limited participation, is available Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Because of COVID-19 there are some stipulations for using the pool. For example, current capacity is 55 swimmers at any one time and groups will be assigned seating areas to ensure social distancing. Groups are required to social distance from other groups.
The pool deck area is cleaned nightly and the restrooms/locker rooms are cleaned hourly, according to Cronk.
Reservations are needed in advance to use the pool to ensure against over-capacity crowds, she said.
To make reservations, go to the Weeping Water Pool Facebook page or the city’s website.
The pool opening also provides jobs for young people like Weeping Water High School student Carter Mogensen, a lifeguard.
“It gives me something to do during the summer,” he said. “And, a lot of kids are happy that it’s open. It gives them something to do when it gets hot.”
