Operation Dry Water to be in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – Many people know about the damaging effects that can happen when drivers get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol or drugs.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials are hoping to inform the public this week about the serious consequences of driving boats while intoxicated as well.

NGPC officials will participate in an increased number of Operation Dry Water activities around the state July 2-4. Operation Dry Water is a year-round awareness and enforcement campaign to deter boating under the influence (BUI), but law enforcement will be on heightened alert this weekend. Cass County will be one of the areas where they will try to prevent BUI on lakes, rivers, ponds and streams.

Craig Stover, administrator for the Law Enforcement Division of the NGPC, said the agency is concerned about the amount of BUI incidents that have taken place in Nebraska. During the 2021 Operation Dry Water campaign, 53 NGPC conservation officers contacted 1,127 boaters. This resulted in 209 safety warnings, 91 citations and four charges of BUI.

“The commission encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them to do it in a safe and responsible way,” Stover said. “Drinking alcohol while boating can have serious, even deadly, consequences, and our goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying their time on the water and staying safe.”

Stover said alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time much like it does for a driver of a land-based vehicle. Alcohol can increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion for people in a boat. Being intoxicated can also cause slips, falls overboard and other dangerous accidents.

The National Safe Boating Council said alcohol use is one of the leading causes of fatalities for boaters. The agency released its 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics Report on June 17. The report – which used statistics compiled by the U.S. Coast Guard – showed that alcohol use was the primary contributing factor in 247 boating accidents in the United States in 2021. Eighty-six of those accidents were fatal and 186 resulted in injuries.

The federal blood-alcohol content (BAC) legal limit for operating a vessel under the influence is .08, which is the same level as a land-based vehicle. Operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska with a BAC of .08 or greater carries possible penalties of up to a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail and the loss of boating privileges for six months. A court may also order a person convicted of BUI to attend an alcoholism treatment program.

Stover said boaters should have required boating safety equipment on board. The list of items includes life jackets or U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices, lights, fire extinguisher, horn, bailing bucket and an orange flag if pulling skiers or tubers.

Children ages 12 and younger and anyone riding or operating a personal watercraft or being pulled on a towable must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to complete a boater safety course.

Operation Dry Water is co-sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard. There will be BUI awareness campaigns throughout the United States during the Fourth of July weekend

