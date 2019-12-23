PLATTSMOUTH – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry defended his vote last week against the impeachment of President Donald Trump, describing as “unfair” the action by the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
The leader of the Nebraska Democratic Party (NDP), however, said Fortenberry and the state’s other GOP Congressional members were “cowards” by their pro-Trump votes.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the House voted to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from what House Democrats believed involved corruption in the U.S. election process and endangerment of national security by the president.
“I applaud the brave members of the House who voted to stand up to this criminal bully of a president,” NDP chair Jane Kleeb said in a press release. “Unfortunately, Nebraska’s GOP members of Congress – Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith – showed they were cowards by voting against the measure. They have put their party ahead of our country and Constitution.
“The survival of our democracy is at stake.Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. Those who voted for the articles of impeachment are giving our nation a path to restoring the rule of law and defending our Constitution.”
Fortenberry, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County, felt House Democrats had their minds made up from the start.
“I have been concerned since the beginning that this impeachment process has been driven by a predetermined verdict of guilty. It’s unfair. Now, any future president, Democrat or Republican, will have to worry that impeachment will be used as a blunt force political instrument,” Fortenberry said in his press release.
The House voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress. The votes were largely split along party lines, though two Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. A third, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for one impeachment article, while Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for that party’s presidential nomination, voted present for both articles.
The issue now goes to the U.S. Senate, which is expected to hold a trial on those charges. If two-thirds of its members support impeachment, the president will be removed from office.