OPPD approves slight rate increase next year

OMAHA – Residential customers of the Omaha Public Power District, as well as all other customer classes, will see a slight increase in their electric rates next year.

At its monthly meeting on Dec. 16, the OPPD Board of Directors approved a $1.8 billion Corporate Operating Plan (COP) for 2022 that includes an average 2.5 percent increase in retail rates across all customer classes as the utility works to improve and modernize its power distribution system, according to a company press release.

OPPD had held rates steady for the past five years through ongoing lean business practices, despite continually rising costs of materials, goods and labor, the release noted.

OPPD is a publicly-owned electric utility serving 12 counties and more than 369,500 customers in eastern Nebraska. This includes most of Cass County’s rural communities, such as Louisville, Weeping Water, Elmwood, Murdock and others.

Plattsmouth, Mynard, Murray, Nehawka and Union are serviced by the Nebraska Public Power District.

While the utility continues to trim budgets in areas that will not impact reliability or resiliency of the electric system, OPPD must continue to invest in improving customer experience and positioning itself for the future, the release said.

A number of focus areas comprise the 2022 COP and the additional $26 million needed to fund it.

“We must make investments in our system – for the health of our existing structures and equipment, to upgrade our technology and enhance our customers’ experience through improved communication and outage information, and to build infrastructure that supports our growing communities,” said OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez.

Under state law, the board must set rates based on the cost of service for each customer class.

Effective Jan. 1, residential customers will see a rate increase of approximately 3.2 percent, when averaged throughout the year. The overall bill impact for the average residential customer, using approximately 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, equates to $35.60 more over the course of a year. It will be noticed more in the summer months, when customers typically use more energy, than the non-summer months, according to the release.

The increase for industrial customers will be 3.2 percent, 0.9 percent for commercial customers, and 2.5 percent for lighting customers, such as municipalities and sanitary improvement districts.

The COP does not require a change to the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment (FPPA), which appears as a separate line item on customers’ bills to recover costs the utility cannot control, such as fluctuating market prices for fuel.

“The utility industry is going through a period of rapid transformation,” Fernandez said. “As we navigate these changes, our employees are working on a number of innovative projects and initiatives to better position OPPD for the future.”

Rate increases will partially fund new technology and expanded operations, especially in customer care and transmission and distribution. The increases will also fund increased overhead line maintenance, including increased tree trimming to help prevent power outages and ensure resiliency of the electric system.

Tree interference with power lines and equipment is typically one of the largest causes of power outages, the release said. The utility has been steadily increasing its tree trimming budget to help prevent service disruptions. In 2022, $14.28 million is budgeted for tree trimming, the highest amount ever and nearly double the amount five years ago.

“We are committed to doing this important work, while maintaining a strong focus on our mission of providing affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services for our customers,” Fernandez said.

The public can view the full 2022 COP at OPPD.com.

