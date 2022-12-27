OPPD budget calls for slight fuel cost increase

OMAHA – The Board of Directors of the Omaha Public Power District, which services a large part of Cass County, recently gave its official approval on a 2023 corporate operating plan totaling $1.9 billion.

And, while the plan contains no general rate increase, customers will see a slight increase on the plan’s fuel and purchased power adjustment (FPPA), which appears as a separate line item on customers’ electric bills.

“What’s driving this is the large increase we’ve seen in the wholesale markets for fuel and purchased power, expected to continue into 2023,” said Jeff Bishop, vice president of OPPD’s Financial Services Business Unit. “The FPPA mechanism was designed to address such fluctuations that are outside of our control, while keeping power affordable for our customers.”

The FPPA increase, effective on Jan. 1, varies across customer classes, averaging 2.9 percent. The increase is 2.5 percent for residential customers, though the exact amount varies based on an individual household’s energy usage, according to Bishop. For an average residential customer with a bill of $110.62 a month, the FPPA will go from $1.73 to $4.47 a month.

“We don’t take this lightly,” he said. “We know that even small monthly increases can be challenging for our customers.”

Because the FPPA is calculated based on energy consumption, customers can take steps to control the impact of the increase by reducing energy usage, Bishop said.

OPPD has energy-efficiency strategies and tools to help at OPPD.com/ee. In addition, OPPD continues to offer a variety of bill payment assistance programs and community resources for those who may be struggling, Bishop said. Customers can learn more by talking with a customer service representative at 402-536-4131.

The fact that the plan contains no general rate increase supports OPPD’s continual mission of providing affordable, reliable and environmentally-sensitive energy services, Bishop said.

“Through careful fiscal management, OPPD was able to hold rates steady despite average inflation of 7.1 percent in the United States, with the energy sector experiencing year-over-year inflation of 13.1 percent as of November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics,” he said.