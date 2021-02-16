OPPD customers may experience periodic power outages

OMAHA - The extreme cold is currently causing a strain on the OPPD electric system, the company said.

Our regional reliability coordinator is directing its utilities in 17 states, including OPPD, to curtail energy usage in order to balance supply and demand.

Customers may experience planned periodic power outages until the weather normalizes over the next couple of days. The company knows this is inconvenient and difficult. Please know that only in an emergency would we intentionally disconnect power. For more information and updates, visit stormandoutage.com. Thank you for your support in this time of need.

Many of the company's larger customers have assisted this effort by curtailing their usage, and many of you have done your part to conserve energy, and this has helped. The frigid temperatures have led to record winter demand in energy across the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) footprint, which stretches from the Canadian border to Texas. The entire region is experiencing these temperatures, and it is straining the system.