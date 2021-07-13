OPPD making progress in restoring power

OMAHA - OPPD crews, with the assistance of mutual aid partners, continue to make progress with restoration efforts in an unprecedented outage event. The hurricane-force winds in the area experienced early Saturday morning knocked out power to 188,000 customers, more than any previous outage event on record.

Approaching 8:45 p.m. on Monday, approximately 28,000 customers remained without power. This number may fluctuate based upon the potential for new outages that are unrelated to this past weekend’s weather, the utility said.

With a better idea of the complexity and challenges of the remaining outages, including the need for additional large tree removal prior to repairs, OPPD adjusted its goal to 90 percent restoration by 11:59 p.m. Monday, barring any unforeseen safety concerns. OPPD still has a goal approaching 99 percent restoration by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the utility said.

The final outages could potentially take longer to restore. Assessments show far more damage to individual customer electrical equipment than we experienced with past storms. The weather and broken tree limbs have caused damage that may have torn meter infrastructure from customers’ homes or property.

In certain circumstances, the damage may be to electrical equipment that is a property owner’s responsibility and will require that the property owner hire a licensed and bonded electrician to complete the repairs to equipment.

