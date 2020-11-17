 Skip to main content
OPPD now using drones for equipment inspections
OPPD now using drones for equipment inspections

drone photos

A drone, not much bigger than a business card as shown here, is now being used by OPPD to inspect power lines and related structures for possible maintenance before problems arise, according to a company spokeswoman. Cass County is among the coverage area where the drone will be doing its inspection this week.

 Photo Courtesy OPPD / The Journal

OMAHA – What is that little object flying in the sky?

Folks around Cass County may be wondering about that sometime this week.

The Omaha Public Power District is now using a small drone to take high resolution color images of its power lines and related structures to identify any issues that may need maintenance, said Jody Baker, company spokeswoman.

OPPD services a wide area of the county, including the communities of Louisville, Weeping Water, Elmwood, Eagle, Alvo and Avoca.

In the past, the company has used helicopters for the same purpose, according to Baker.

“This should be helpful in getting up closer to the structures,” Baker said of the drone.

The drone, about the size of a ball cap, began its photo gathering on Tuesday in Blair.

It will take photos of approximately 450 structures over four days, weather permitting, in OPPD’s coverage area – Washington, Douglas, Otoe, Johnson and Richardson counties, as well as Cass.

The photos will then be examined by company engineers to determine what, if any, maintenance is needed, Baker said.

OPPD actually began exploring this technology in 2012 and used it for the first time in 2017, she said.

“This allows OPPD to be proactive with repair or replacement of this equipment before it interrupts electric service,” she said.

