OPPD now using drones for equipment inspections

OMAHA – What is that little object flying in the sky?

Folks around Cass County may be wondering about that sometime this week.

The Omaha Public Power District is now using a small drone to take high resolution color images of its power lines and related structures to identify any issues that may need maintenance, said Jody Baker, company spokeswoman.

OPPD services a wide area of the county, including the communities of Louisville, Weeping Water, Elmwood, Eagle, Alvo and Avoca.

In the past, the company has used helicopters for the same purpose, according to Baker.

“This should be helpful in getting up closer to the structures,” Baker said of the drone.

The drone, about the size of a ball cap, began its photo gathering on Tuesday in Blair.

It will take photos of approximately 450 structures over four days, weather permitting, in OPPD’s coverage area – Washington, Douglas, Otoe, Johnson and Richardson counties, as well as Cass.

The photos will then be examined by company engineers to determine what, if any, maintenance is needed, Baker said.