OPPD, NPPD customers urged to conserve power now during cold spell

PLATTSMOUTH – Please conserve energy during this extremely cold weather.

That’s the request from both the Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District to their respective customers.

They are asked by these power companies to conserve energy immediately and over the next couple of days as this area will see record-low temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

“The bitter cold temperatures have increased demand for energy across the Plains region, even south into Texas and Oklahoma,” said Jodi Baker, OPPD spokeswoman. “Much as it does in summer, high demand can put additional strain on our system. We are seeing similar effects now, only this time with record cold instead of heat.”

Tim Burke, president/CEO of OPPD, added, “These prolonged, frigid temperatures are increasing demand for energy across our service territory and for our partner utilities.”

In a statement from its Columbus office, NPPD officials also asked customers to reduce any electrical usage immediately and for the next 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages.

Both companies request the following actions by the customers to reduce energy: