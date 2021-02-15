OPPD, NPPD customers urged to conserve power now during cold spell

PLATTSMOUTH – Please conserve energy during this extremely cold weather.
That’s the request from both the Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District to their respective customers.
They are asked by these power companies to conserve energy immediately and over the next couple of days as this area will see record-low temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
“The bitter cold temperatures have increased demand for energy across the Plains region, even south into Texas and Oklahoma,” said Jodi Baker, OPPD spokeswoman. “Much as it does in summer, high demand can put additional strain on our system. We are seeing similar effects now, only this time with record cold instead of heat.”
Tim Burke, president/CEO of OPPD, added, “These prolonged, frigid temperatures are increasing demand for energy across our service territory and for our partner utilities.”
In a statement from its Columbus office, NPPD officials also asked customers to reduce any electrical usage immediately and for the next 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages.
Both companies request the following actions by the customers to reduce energy:
Lower the thermostat a few degrees, possibly to 68 degrees (if thermostat is usually higher), and even lower at night. Energy can be reduced by 1 to 3 percent for each degree lowered.
When going to bed, dress more warmly or use additional blankets to stay comfortable.
Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.
Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
Avoid using large appliances, such as ovens, washing machines, etc., during the coldest part of the day – typically late night and early morning.
Do not use a wood-burning fireplace for supplemental heating, as it pulls hot air out of a home through the chimney in order to fuel the fire.
Do not connect a generator to the home’s electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.
Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors.
Shut computer monitors off when not in use.
Do not just turn off electronics like televisions, DVD and Blu-Ray players or cable boxes when not in use. Unplug them if possible.
Use dampers on the ductwork to balance the airflow in the home if one room is colder or warmer than another. Closing registers should be a last resort if dampers are not available.