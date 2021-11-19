OPPD proposes rate increases for its customers next year

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District will be asking its Board of Directors next month to approve an average 2.5 percent increase in retail rates across all customer classes for 2022, as the utility works to improve and modernize its power distribution system, the utility announced on Friday through a press release.

The utility held rates steady for customers, with no general rate increases, for the past five years, the release noted.

OPPD is a publicly-owned electric utility serving 12 counties and more than 369,500 customers in eastern Nebraska. This includes most of Cass County’s rural communities, such as Louisville, Weeping Water, Elmwood, Murdock and others.

Plattsmouth, Mynard, Murray, Nehawka and Union are serviced by the Nebraska Public Power District.

OPPD’s preliminary $1.8 billion Corporate Operating Plan (COP) for 2022 was presented to the board at their committee meetings this week.

It outlined a projected revenue deficit of nearly $26 million for the coming year. The increased cost of materials and labor are contributing to the revenue shortfall, as well as the need to invest in its system for growing communities and to maintain the health of existing structures and equipment, the release said.

“This year began a period of transformation for OPPD, which will continue in 2022 and beyond,” said OPPD President/CEO Javier Fernandez. “Our employees are working on innovative projects and initiatives that will position the utility well to continue our mission of providing affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services.”

The utility conducted extensive research to determine the exact figures that will satisfy OPPD’s budgetary needs, while minimizing the monetary impact to customers as much as possible, according to the release. Proposed retail rate increases more accurately reflect the cost of the electric service that customers use and when they use it, within each of their respective classes.

With the proposed budget, OPPD's residential customers would see a rate increase of 3.2 percent when averaged throughout the year. The overall bill impact for the average residential customer, using approximately 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, would equate to $35.60 more over the course of a year, according to the release.

It would be noticed more in the summer months, when customers typically use more energy, than the non-summer months.

The increase for industrial customers would also be 3.2 percent. It would be 0.9 percent for commercial customers, and 2.5 percent for lighting customers, such as municipalities and sanitary improvement districts.

The preliminary COP does not require a change to the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment (FPPA). The FPPA appears as a separate line item on customers’ bills. Like many electric utilities, OPPD uses the FPPA as needed to recover costs outside of its control, such as fluctuating costs for fuel and for power it buys on the market.

“As a public power utility, OPPD puts all revenue generated by retail sales directly back into the operations of the utility,” Fernandez said. “This allows us to leverage revenue increases directly into improving our electric system and doing the necessary work to help ensure OPPD is ready to face current as well as emerging challenges.”

Rate increases will partially fund expanded operations, especially in customer care and transmission and distribution.

OPPD invites the public to view the detailed preliminary budget for 2022 and the proposed rate increase at OPPD.com.

There, customers will also find a link to an online comment form to share their thoughts with senior management and the board. More information is also available at OPPDTheWire.com.

The Board of Directors will vote on a finalized COP at its Dec. 16 meeting.

