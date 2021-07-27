OPPD reports increase in scam callers

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District is, once again, noticing a spike in reports of scam phone calls from its customers, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

“From what we’re hearing, utility scammers picked up the pace over the weekend and are continuing today, posing as OPPD employees and threatening to disconnect our customers’ power if they don’t pay up for allegedly overdue bills or other things,” said Jodi Baker. “These calls are not legitimate.”

OPPD customers are urged to hang up and dial OPPD directly at 402-536-4131 if they have any questions about their bill or payment status, Baker said.

Since last Friday, 25 customers have called OPPD about receiving one of these scam calls, she said.

OPPD serves the vast majority of Cass County.

“We feel it’s important to continue to warn our customers so they do not give up personal or financial information to these con artists,” Baker said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.