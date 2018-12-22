LOUISVILLE – The Omaha Public Power District made an announcement this past week that should please residents in the Cass County communities it serves.
The mayor of two towns certainly thought it was good news.
At its monthly meeting on Dec. 20, the OPPD’s Board of Directors approved a corporate operating plan for 2019, honoring the utility company’s commitment to no general rate increases through 2020.
In addition, the budget calls for no increase in the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, which may be used to address costs outside of the utility’s control, such as fluctuating costs of fuel and power it buys on the market.
OPPD serves numerous communities in Cass County, including Louisville and Weeping Water.
“OPPD has certainly been a good neighbor and provides good service,” said Louisville Mayor Roger Behrns.
A stable rate structure is a definite selling point for economic development for the community and the entire area, Behrns said.
Weeping Water Mayor Mike Barrett agreed.
“If your wages go up and if your utility bills don’t go up, then you have more capital to spend on things you want, instead of just paying bills,” Barrett said.
OPPD officials also announced the company will replace 100,000 street lights to more energy-efficient LEDs in communities it serves.
“We look forward to that,” Behrns said. “Getting LEDs provides better visibility and it saves money.”
Barrett added, “It’s an option we’ll look at.”