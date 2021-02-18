OPPD warns customers of increased phone scams

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District is hearing of customers receiving phone calls from scammers, falsely alleging their power will be shut off within 30 minutes for failure to pay their bills, according to a company press release.

This is a national scam, however, recent headlines about regional power issues may have sparked the latest round of calls in this area, the company said.

Utilities often see a spike in scam calls after severe weather or other power-related events, when customers may feel the most vulnerable.

Most of the latest calls have been automated messages left by a caller pretending to be a company employee. The message states power will be disconnected in a half hour if customers do not call back to settle up.

These callers do not represent the utility, the company said. The utility never cold calls customers demanding payment. If people receive such a call, they should hang up and call OPPD directly at 402-536-4131. Outside of Omaha, customers can call 1-877-536-4131, toll-free.