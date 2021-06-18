OPPD warns of scam calls about the heat

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District is urging all of its customers, including those in Cass County, to be aware that there has been a sudden increase of scam phone calls by thieves who are trying to use the extreme heat to their advantage.

According to the OPPD, the scammers pose as utility employees, calling people in its customer area and falsely claiming they owe money on their bills.

These scammers scare them by saying their service will be cut off if they don’t pay over the phone.

Often, they try to get customers to go purchase a pre-paid debit card, such as a Green Dot card, from a nearby store and to call back with the numbers.

“OPPD would never cold-call customers and solicit payment in this way,” said spokeswoman Jodi Baker. “And we do not disconnect customers in extreme heat or cold, which would put their health at risk.”

She added that customers should also be aware that scammers often use “spoofing” technology so that their number on caller identification appears to be legitimate.

“Do not fall for this tactic,” Baker said.

OPPD advises customers: