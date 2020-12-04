Optimist Club honors Olsen with youth award

PLATTSMOUTH – Faith Olsen has used her time and talents to become a positive influence on the Plattsmouth High School campus.

Her hard work has been noticed away from the school building as well.

Plattsmouth Optimist Club members honored Olsen this week with the 2020 Outstanding Youth Award. They selected her to be the lone student recipient of the honor this year.

Plattsmouth Optimist Club representative Dan Wehrbein said the group was impressed with Olsen’s overall resume. She has participated in many school organizations and has spent time helping others in the community.

“Faith is a student at Plattsmouth High School and is in many activities,” Wehrbein said. “She is involved in show choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Quiz Bowl, National Honor Society, Student Council and Academy Core Leaders. She sings in the choir at her church, is a volunteer leader for her church youth and volunteers at the local soup kitchen.”

Olsen has displayed her vocal talents in many areas. She has performed key scenes in school musicals and has delivered solos at PHS vocal concerts. She is a member of the Bella Voce advanced women’s choir and Sapphire & Ice show choir at Plattsmouth. She was selected to perform in the Nebraska All-State Chorus this past fall.