"Our door is open," says Rotary's new president

PLATTSMOUTH – About four years ago, after business owner Adam Stoskopf joined the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, he was invited by the chamber’s director, Cindy Cruse, to attend a meeting of the local Rotarians.

Stoskopf liked what he saw and quickly joined that club and eventually became its vice president.

On July 1, Stoskopf became the club’s new president, a two-year term position.

“It’s an honor,” Stoskopf said. “I’m proud of all the wonderful things the club has done.”

Just prior to joining the chamber and rotary club, Stoskopf, who had long been in the insurance field, purchased an insurance company with offices in both Plattsmouth and Papillion.

“It made sense to become more involved in the community,” he said.

Rotarians are indeed involved in many activities that benefit the community, Stoskopf said.

For example, funds are raised by the members to provide dictionaries to each third-grader at Plattsmouth Elementary, St. John the Baptist School and Conestoga Elementary.

Three deserving high school seniors are each awarded with a $1,000 college scholarship from the club.

The Rotarians also sponsor a Happy Camp, allowing sixth-graders a chance to enjoy summertime outdoor activities, while learning about healthy lifestyle choices.

Senior citizens are never forgotten during the holidays.

Last year, club members gift wrapped more than 220 locally-purchased holiday ornaments and Christmas cards, which were then delivered to the residents of various nursing homes and assisted living centers in the area.

Plus, the club is a great way to meet and become friends with others in the community from all walks of life, Stoskopf said.

Stoskopf and his wife, Becky, have five children and live in Buccaneer Bay.

“I’ve gotten a lot of benefits from joining the club,” he said. “I would definitely recommend it to others. Our door is open.”