Outdoor musical area planned for local library

PLATTSMOUTH – Libraries are becoming more than a place for reading books or working on computers.

Take the Plattsmouth Public Library, for example.

In the near future, kids – and adults – will be able to express their creativity through music.

“It’s another way the library can provide kids and adults the opportunity to experience something they might not otherwise have,” said Karen Mier, library director.

The plan is to have a number of simple musical instruments set up on an outdoor entertainment area on library grounds, according to Mier.

Recently, the collection of these instruments got started when the library received a set of five samba-type drums that it purchased with library funds from a company in England.

Each of these colorful drums, “rainbow sambas,” as Mier described them, are of different sizes with the smaller ones creating soft sounds and bigger drums having the deepest.

They can be played by an individual child or adult, or several at the same time, according to Mier.

“The drums are designed for them to simply use their hands. Just walk up and start playing,” she said. “We think it could be enjoyed by parents, grandparents and the kids all playing together.”

The library plans to purchase other instruments, such as chimes and a xylophone that consists of a set of brightly-colored keys arranged in the fashion of a piano keyboard and complete with a music book for easy playing.

Mier said she is applying for grants to help pay for these with the city designating $10,000 for the project.

“I wrote one grant so far,” she said. “I’m seeking grants to supplement the city’s portion.”

The library has provided music for youngsters on a smaller scale for some time now, according to Mier.

“About five years ago, we got little rhythm sticks, as well as tambourines.”

Mier described this new endeavor as a “natural evolution” for incorporating more music into the library’s list of services.

However, it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment move.

“We did research before deciding on this route,” Mier said.

She contacted Nebraska libraries in Crete, York and Wilber that had an outdoor musical area and if there were any concerns.

Apparently there were no sour notes.

“Everybody loved them,” Mier said. “The instruments didn’t fade over time and there was no vandalism.”

Once all the instruments arrive, the plan will be to install them on ground between the library and the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department station. A rubberized surface will be installed, along with the area being handicapped accessible, Mier said.

“This will be something unique to the area and you don’t have to be a kid to play them,” Mier said.