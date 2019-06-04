PLATTSMOUTH – There were children laughing, parents relaxing and water splashing.
Despite concerns early on that the Plattsmouth Twin Rivers Water Park would stay dry this summer because of city water conservation, the park opened last weekend to rave reviews.
“Everybody commented how happy they were that the pool was open,” said Michael Lennen, director of the city’s Recreation Department. “They were thankful and appreciative.”
Exact attendance numbers were not available, but concession workers mentioned they were “pretty busy” the first two days, Lennen said.
The historic March floods that struck the area shut down normal water operations. City officials not only issued a water emergency order for the residents, but also announced the outdoor pool would not be filled until that order was canceled.
Then, local businessman Roger Schmidt came forth stating he would be willing to use his trucks to bring in water from a county irrigation well to not only fill the 270,000-gallon pool, but to keep it filled on a daily basis. And, at no cost to the city.
Schmidt is founder of Liquid Trucking Companies.
The irrigation well is privately owned by Fast Grass.
Water was found to be safe after normal city treatment, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
It took 45 of Schmidt’s large tankers to haul in the 270,000 gallons of water over a week’s time to fill the pool, Lennen said.
He also agreed with Lambert saying the water is of “good quality” and up to state health standards.
The start of the summer swim season at Twin Rivers began early on Saturday with a fun run around the area that attracted 55 people, Lennen said. Upon completion, they were able to use the pool for a couple of hours before the doors opened to the public.
“Most stuck around all day and had a good time,” Lennen said.
The pool’s operation ran smoothly over the weekend with no complaints, he said.
To have an outdoor pool gives a community a safe place where young and old alike can come and cool off and relax, Lennen said.
It keeps kids active in a safe, fun and monitored environment, he added.
Oh yes, it also creates jobs, such as lifeguards, concession workers, maintenance staff and the like, Lennen said.
Through the efforts of Liquid Trucking, Fast Grass and all those who helped out, “there are 45 youth having jobs this summer (at the pool),” he added.
The pool is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission cost for ages 3 to 17 and 55 or older is $3.75 per person, while ages 18 to 54 is $5.25 per person. If people come within the last hour, 4 to 5 p.m., the costs are $1.75 for ages 3 to 17 and 55 or older, and $2.75 for 18 to 54. Ages 2 and under get in free always.
“It surely will be appreciated,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of the pool.