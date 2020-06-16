Outdoor pool to remain closed this year, but other fun options for kids are open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park will not open this summer, but all is not lost for area kids.

City officials plan to offer a splash pad for them three days a week at the downtown plaza area at Fourth and Main streets.

And, playgrounds in city parks will also reopen.

These decisions were made on Monday evening at the City Council meeting.

The closure of Twin Rivers, the only city-run outdoor pool, was considered likely for several weeks as officials faced hurdles that in the end were simply too high to overcome.

According to a memo to council members from the city’s recreation director, attendance could be no greater than 25 people at any one time because of COVID-19 concerns.

It would take four weeks to make the pool ready for use, meaning a July 15 opening at the earliest, said City Recreation Director Elizabeth Glup.

And, many certified lifeguards and other needed workers now have other jobs, she said.

“It would be difficult, if not impossible, to hire a crew,” she said in the memo.

The city would also face $60,000 in expenses, far more than the revenue amount, Glup added.