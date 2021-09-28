Overall, Harvest Festival "went well," official said

PLATTSMOUTH – It may not have been perfect, as some activities had fewer participants, but the 2021 Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival brought favorable comments overall, an official said.
“I thought it went well, though I wish the weather was a little cooler,” said Karen Tesarek-Parsons, president of the festival organizing committee. “We have had a lot of good comments. I was happy with it.”
Those involved with the festival met last Thursday to review the event.
Nancy Johnson, the committee’s first vice president, appreciated holding the king and queen coronation at its new location in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.
“It was much better in the plaza than at (former location) Sixth and Main streets,” she said. “I think most people loved it.”
There were nine entries in the kids’ portion of the Kiddies, Farmers and Merchants Parade on Main Street, but only two entries in the other two portions of the parade, it was mentioned.
Concerning the Grand Parade on the evening of Sept. 11, Brian Harvey, committee treasurer, said, “I think it went over very well and the 9/11 tribute was really moving. Our entries went down, but I think it is where we are at coming off COVID.”
There were 40 entries in the parade, as well as participation by the local first responders, he said.
“We were down a little bit, but not terribly much,” Harvey said.
Concerning other numbers and observations, the sweetheart contest raised possibly the largest amount ever, $5,838, for scholarships, while the Beautiful Baby Contest attracted 25 entries, a good number, the organizers said.
The Talent Show in the plaza on Friday, Sept. 10, had eight entries, compared to 10 in 2019.
The Harvest Hop evening dance, geared mostly for young people, was a disappointment that evening, possibly because of a competing high school game. It was mentioned it might be moved next year to a Saturday evening.
In numbers supplied by the Cass County Historical Society, 243 people toured the museum on Main Street with 152 visiting the farm building and 107 visiting the shed on the museum grounds. There were 240 who visited the society’s log cabin, caboose and pirogue on East Main.
There were 91 pies and seven loaves of bread donated and all were sold for a total of $1,470, plus $255 in donations. A book sale brought in $53, plus $8 in donations, according to the society.