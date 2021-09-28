Overall, Harvest Festival "went well," official said

PLATTSMOUTH – It may not have been perfect, as some activities had fewer participants, but the 2021 Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival brought favorable comments overall, an official said.

“I thought it went well, though I wish the weather was a little cooler,” said Karen Tesarek-Parsons, president of the festival organizing committee. “We have had a lot of good comments. I was happy with it.”

Those involved with the festival met last Thursday to review the event.

Nancy Johnson, the committee’s first vice president, appreciated holding the king and queen coronation at its new location in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.

“It was much better in the plaza than at (former location) Sixth and Main streets,” she said. “I think most people loved it.”

There were nine entries in the kids’ portion of the Kiddies, Farmers and Merchants Parade on Main Street, but only two entries in the other two portions of the parade, it was mentioned.

Concerning the Grand Parade on the evening of Sept. 11, Brian Harvey, committee treasurer, said, “I think it went over very well and the 9/11 tribute was really moving. Our entries went down, but I think it is where we are at coming off COVID.”