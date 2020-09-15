Owner thrilled of new call center home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – As Doug Keeler recently put it, his family-run business is “exploding.”

“Our growth is huge,” he said.

So much so, he’s looking for more applicants.

Keeler and Associates is a Plattsmouth-based national call center with currently 103 “big clients” nationwide.

It also has a new home, which is in the former Shopko store location east of U.S. Highway 75.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Keeler said of the new location.

Approximately $400,000 went into the rehab of the building, he said.

The business, formerly located just down the street along First Avenue, moved into its new home this past April 6.

“It was a wise move to move here,” Keeler said.

Keeler and Associates is a benefits call center where employees of companies nationwide will call in to enroll in their companies’ insurance plans, such as medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability and any other benefit their company can provide.