Owner thrilled of new call center home

PLATTSMOUTH – As Doug Keeler recently put it, his family-run business is “exploding.”
“Our growth is huge,” he said.
So much so, he’s looking for more applicants.
Keeler and Associates is a Plattsmouth-based national call center with currently 103 “big clients” nationwide.
It also has a new home, which is in the former Shopko store location east of U.S. Highway 75.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Keeler said of the new location.
Approximately $400,000 went into the rehab of the building, he said.
The business, formerly located just down the street along First Avenue, moved into its new home this past April 6.
“It was a wise move to move here,” Keeler said.
Keeler and Associates is a benefits call center where employees of companies nationwide will call in to enroll in their companies’ insurance plans, such as medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability and any other benefit their company can provide.
“We enroll them and then send the data files to the insurance carriers,” Keeler said. “We also send the payroll deduction file to the company’s payroll department. It’s fully integrated.”
In the new home that provides 26,000 square feet of office space, everything is new, he said. This includes the latest in computer technology, cybersecurity, even energy-saving LED lights.
A unique feature allows client employees the ability, if they’re at a computer, an iPad or a smart phone, to view a benefits counselor during the call-in. That’s called screen sharing, similar to Zoom meetings.
“That’s unique to call centers,” Keeler said.
His benefits counselors each work in a spacious cubicle that stretches upwards to 8 feet by 8 feet.
There’s also a large kitchen where his counselors can enjoy prepared meals for breakfast and lunch at no charge each day.
“We feed them,” Keeler said. “We prepare fresh meals, not frozen.”
Currently, his company employs 57 but there’s room for up to 100.
And, more people are definitely needed because of the growing client base, Keeler said.
“I could hire another 20 tomorrow,” he said.
Clients include a large airline company, plus one of the largest hospitals in the Midwest with 40,000 employees.
Those interested in working there don’t need insurance or call center experience, just the ability to carry on a conversation, along with some computer knowledge, Keeler said.
The call center is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed evenings, weekends and holidays.
His executive staff consists of his wife Karen, son Shawn, and daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Clarence Gallagher.
On the north side of the building is another 20,000 square feet available for leasing to a potential firm.
If one isn’t found within a certain period of time, the Plattsmouth City Council recently approved a conditional use permit for him to install a climate controlled storage area.
“It’s going very, very well,” Keeler said of his new headquarters.
