PLATTSMOUTH – The Fitzgerald Building at the corner of Sixth and Main streets has a long history in Plattsmouth.
Two young men, Ben Katt and Max Honaker, plan on keeping that history alive for many years to come.
As partners of Collective Development of Omaha, they found a good opportunity for transforming the structure from a hotel to apartments when they came upon it about two years back.
“There was a higher demand for housing as opposed for a hotel,” Honaker said.
Little needed to be done in changing the hotel into apartments, Katt added.
“All the expensive stuff (renovations) was already done,” he said.
The two men provided an update of the Fitzgerald at last week’s Plattsmouth Rotary luncheon.
At the time they purchased the building about 18 months ago, only about one or two guests were staying there nightly.
That would change quickly once it became apartments.
“It took about two months to be fully leased,” Katt said.
The 19 apartments on the two upper floors are filled, Honaker added, with the third floor featuring loft units.
The main floor is coming alive with commercial activity, they added, with the long established Sisters Café, a new ice cream shop and another restaurant soon to open.
The ice cream shop and the new restaurant are owned by Mark and Sue Shaw.
“They have put in a tremendous amount of investment there,” Katt said.
Katt and Honaker also received a grant to pay for a new outside paint job that was done last year.
They also praised city officials for helping them with the project.
“Erv Portis (city administrator) has been great,” Katt said.
It’s obvious they are happy with this development.
“This is a great community and we have great tenants,” Katt said. “We like being down here.”