PAA members present Alum of Year Award

PLATTSMOUTH – Betty Henry first became involved in Plattsmouth activities when she arrived in town as a high school sophomore.

She has helped promote and encourage others in the community ever since then.

Henry, 81, was honored for her work ethic Oct. 30 at the Plattsmouth Alumni Banquet. Plattsmouth Alumni Association members presented her with the 2021 Alum of the Year Award.

PAA spokesperson Brian Harvey told audience members Henry had made a significant impact on the lives of many other people. The Class of 1958 graduate has helped run a family business, volunteered for community projects, worked with animal advocacy groups and been a friend to hundreds of local residents.

“Betty is known as ‘Mom’ to numerous of her children’s friends and takes great pride in supporting those kids’ kids as well by going to all of the sports competitions that they participate in, birthday parties, weddings, baby showers and various other activities,” Harvey said. “Family, friends and her pets are everything to her.”

Henry was born in Omaha in 1940 and attended South Lincoln Elementary in Omaha until her family moved to a farm in La Platte after seventh grade. She attended middle school in La Platte for one year before she started her freshman year at Omaha Central High School. She chose to move to Plattsmouth for her sophomore year because of the smaller school size.

Henry was an Honor Roll student at PHS and was involved in a large number of activities. These included chorus, operetta, variety show, senior octet, all-class play, yearbook, newspaper and pep club.

Betty married Norm Henry in January 1960 and the couple decided to make roots in Plattsmouth. Their two children Kelli and Jeff both graduated from Plattsmouth High School.

Henry first worked as a secretary for a trucking firm called Watson Brothers, but the company went on strike soon after she started. She moved to the accounting department at Allied Chemical and later worked in the sales department. She and her husband then bought their first mobile home park in 1976. The purchase of Morningstar MHP jumpstarted a family business that has lasted to the present day.

“Getting the park into the shape that would meet ‘Henry standards’ took many years of hard work and dedication from the entire family,” Harvey said. “Many hours were spent mowing, raking, hauling away trees, cleaning mobiles when people moved out and carrying furniture in and out of these mobiles, but everyone in the family viewed it as a great way to spend time together.”

Henry supported her children’s activities by taking part in organizations such as Plattsmouth Band Parents Association, Parent-Teacher Association and Blue Birds. She also worked part-time in the meat department at the former Jack and Jill’s grocery store in town.

“No one could ever accuse Betty of being afraid of hard work, as she fulfilled all of these roles while managing the rental properties that she and Norm had invested in and keeping the books,” Harvey said.

Henry is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Plattsmouth and has helped with many church activities and events. She has also volunteered at Plattsmouth Senior Center’s nutrition center and has helped fold alumni association newsletters.

Henry has been involved in the local animal advocacy group Happy Paws since its inception in 2008. She is currently treasurer of the organization.

Friend and fellow volunteer Carol Tilson said Henry has been instrumental in the success of Happy Paws. She has promoted the organization in many ways and has cared for hundreds of animals over the past 13 years.

“Betty has worked tirelessly to make sure that we keep money in the bank and still take care of what needs to be done,” Tilson said. “This includes occasionally helping out a family in need, sending out spay/neuter vouchers, tracking the vouchers, tracking money spent in regards to grants and tracking all the adoptions.

“Single-handedly, she has probably hung up more flyers in this town than any group collectively. There is not much that Betty has not done for Happy Paws.”

Harvey said Henry enjoys spending time with her family, going to lunch with her classmates and reading a good book. She can also be found tending to one of the many flower gardens in her yard during the spring and summer.

Henry’s honor took place during the Plattsmouth Alumni Association’s 21st all-class banquet. PAA members held the event in the new career and technical education building on the high school campus. Representatives from multiple PHS classes came to the banquet.

